All Stories Tagged: Bankruptcy

THQ president: Company doomed by 'massive mistakes'

THQ's demise was not something that happened because of bad luck or a changing marketplace, but more a result of a "sea of bad decisions," with the uDraw tablet at or near the top of the list, according to company president Jason Rubin.

