Silent Hill: Ascension is a streaming series that will let viewers shape the story
Bad Robot Games, Genvid Entertainment, and Behaviour Interactive are joining Konami in creating an interactive streaming series in Silent Hill: Ascension
J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot appear to be working on more than the new Star Wars trilogy, announcing a collaboration with Infinity Blade/Shadow Complex creators ChAIR on a 2016 video game.
Blizzard has been having fun with the pets it has created for World of Warcraft, creating everything from floating skulls to balloons to marmots. But for the first time, the dev team is creating a pet to pay tribute to a person and company outside the game.
"We're super excited about that and we also want to talk about making movies, either a Portal movie or a Half-Life movie," Gabe Newell said at DICE today. But how far has he gotten in making this idea a reality?