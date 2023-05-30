Silent Hill: Ascension trailer reveals series in which viewers will determine character fates The interactive series was revealed as part of Konami's Silent Hill Transmission livestream and will be released in 2023.

Back in October 2022 when Konami hosted its Silent Hill Transmission presentations, one of the more interesting teases was Silent Hill: Ascension: A series where viewers will reportedly make choices that affect the canon of the story and the fate of the characters. We were curious to see what was in store for this concept, but a recent trailer has shared quite a bigger look at it. It seems Silent Hill: Ascension will be an almost Until Dawn-like experience where the choices we make change the paths of the story and could spell doom for the protagonists.

Konami and Genvid Entertainment shared one of the first major looks at Silent Hill: Ascension in a new trailer for the project posted on YouTube on May 30, 2023. Silent Hill: Ascension is done in CG and looks very much like a game, although it’s an “interactive series”. The characters are seemingly a number of people who have been affected by guilt or tragedy and found their way to Silent Hill. The choices viewers make will shape the events of the story and could lead to, as the trailer puts it, redemption, suffering, or salvation.

Silent Hill: Ascension was one of the projects announced along with many others in Konami’s October presentation, including a remake of Silent Hill 2. However, unlike the others, Silent Hill: Ascension isn’t an actual game. It’s a series designed in collaboration between Genvid, Bad Robot Games, and Behaviour Interactive. The project will be streamed and viewers will make choices that affect the outcome as new episodes come out.

Silent Hill: Ascension is expected to launch sometime in 2023. Stay tuned as we await further details later this year, including a concrete release date.