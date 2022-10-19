Silent Hill: Ascension is a streaming series that will let viewers shape the story Bad Robot Games, Genvid Entertainment, and Behaviour Interactive are joining Konami in creating an interactive streaming series in Silent Hill: Ascension

With the Silent Hill Transmission presentation this week, we got an incredible collection of reveals regarding new games and media in the Silent Hill series. Among those was a very curious project in the form of Silent Hill: Ascension. Not quite a traditional game like other things shown in the presentation, this is being developed by Genvid Entertainment, Bad Robot Games, and Behaviour Interactive, and has been described as an “interactive streaming series” where viewers will help determine the story’s direction.

Konami, Bad Robot, Genvid, and Behaviour Interactive shared the first look at Silent Hill: Ascension during the Silent Hill Transmission presentation on October 19, 2022. Shared among an array of new game and movie announcements, Silent Hill: Ascension was a more outlandish offering among the reveals. It is described as an interactive streaming series. During the trailer, we saw a grotesque humanoid creature with a spear in hand, as well as livestream comments asking “can we save her?”

We didn’t get much more than that in the Silent Hill: Ascension trailer, but an accompanying press release suggested that while it will be a viewing experience, it will also have an interactive element. Described as a “massively interactive live event” (or MILE), viewers will have a hand in shaping the direction and storytelling of Silent Hill: Ascension at every turn.

“We’re thrilled to unveil this new MILE experience that will take place in the Silent Hill franchise, where fans can influence this new world and its inhabitants as a community,” said Motoi Okamoto, Producer at Konami Digital Entertainment. “With Silent Hill: Ascension, audience members can work together to impact the story at every turn. We’re excited to give fans the chance to shape Silent Hill canon.”

There’s no word on what platforms Silent Hill: Ascension will appear on, or when we’ll see it come out. However, a website has launched for Silent Hill: Ascension that will no doubt share new details as they become available. Stay tuned for more updates on this and other newly revealed Silent Hill projects, such as the Silent Hill 2 remake.