Watch the Silent Hill Transmission livestream here

Discover what updates are coming to the series in the Silent Hill Transmission livestream happening today.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Konami
1

Silent Hill has been missing for a decade now, but it looks like fans of the series might be about to receive some good news. Today marks a special occasion as Konami is set to livestream the Silent Hill Transmission. Expect updates on the series. What does that mean? You’ll have to tune in to the livestream below to find out.

The Silent Hill Transmission livestream is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on October 19, 2022. Viewers should be able to watch the livestream via the Konami Twitch channel, which is embedded below. Alternatively, check out the official Konami site for information on the stream.

As for what will be announced during the Silent Hill Transmission livestream, it’s anyone’s guess. At this point, Konami could be revitalizing the series with a brand new title or we could be in store for a suite of remasters or remakes.

The games, and the movie, have always held a special place in the hearts of Silent Hill fans. With the last game, Silent Hill: Downpour, releasing in 2012, fans have waited a long time for any news or indication that the Silent Hill franchise isn’t dead.

Recently, there were quite a few rumors floating around that Silent Hill may returning, including indication that two new games were in the works. There was also speculation that Bloober Team were working with Konami on a Silent Hill title.

No matter what’s revealed during the Silent Hill Transmission, you can be certain we’ll be talking about it right here on Shacknews. Stay tuned for more information.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. 

