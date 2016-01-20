Assassin's Creed Syndicate guide and PC requirements
A brief overview at the PC requirements needed for Assassin's Creed Syndicate, as well as some handy tips to assist you on your journey.
More Jacob and Evie than you can shake a stick at.
The Jack the Ripper add-on for Assassin's Creed Syndicate is out now and Ubisoft is launching the DLC with a new trailer, one that's built for virtual reality.
"How many more must die before you see the truth?"
Ubisoft has revealed what kind of PC you'll need in order to enjoy Assassin's Creed Unity.
Don't expect to complete Assassin's Creed Syndicate without experiencing a bug or two.
Here's a walkthrough to help you complete Sequence 1 in Assassin's Creed Syndicate.
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate will mark the first game in the series to lack a multiplayer component since it started in AC2, but is it a change for the better?
Assassin's Creed Syndicate, like many of the games before it, will feature historical figures of the featured time period. So find out who's joining the Frye twins in the game's latest trailer.
Assassin's Creed Syndicate is already looking ahead to its Season Pass content, with Ubisoft announcing a new Jack the Ripper campaign set to come as the game's first DLC.