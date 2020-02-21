New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Assassin's Creed Syndicate is free right now on the Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store users get a new free game in the form of Assassin's Creed Syndicate, with InnerSpace taking its place next week.

Brittany Vincent
1

Looking for a free game to kickstart your weekend? Look no further than the Epic Games Store, which continues to bring a rotation of free titles here and there.

This week, you can pick up Assassin's Creed Syndicate for free, which follows the tale of twin assassins Jacob and Evie Frye as they take back their city in Victorian era London from the Templars who have taken it over. It's not a numbered main entry in the Assassin's Creed series, but still very much exploring, nevertheless.

The digital card game Faeria is also for free right now, which features a living board that finds you completing battles while you build up a new deck and fight for supremacy. You can play it alone or engage in a few co-op missions.

Next week, the freebies will shift to InnerSpace, when February 27 rolls around. InnerSpace has you working alongside an archaeologist as they work to recover the final memories of the "Inverse" before they become lost to time. Trippy.

If you're still adding free games to your Epic Games Store collection, be sure to keep it tuned to Shacknews so we can keep you up to date on all the latest happenings. There's always a good rotation of titles going on, and we want to make sure you've got everything you need. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola