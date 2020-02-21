Assassin's Creed Syndicate guide and PC requirements A brief overview at the PC requirements needed for Assassin's Creed Syndicate, as well as some handy tips to assist you on your journey.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate thrusts players into the middle of industrial age London. Not only do our newest heroes, Jacob and Evie Frye, have a lot of ground to cover, but there are also tons of collectibles to find throughout the dreary, and rain filled streets of 1868 London. Below you'll find a brief overview of the PC requirements, as well as several gameplay tips to assist you as you bring revolution to the industrial world.

Assassin's Creed Syndicate tips

Looking for some general tips for diving into Assassin's Creed Syndicate? Let us help.

You can gather Pounds and Resources by completing special Income activities, or by looting chests throughout the city.

Gang Wars are only unlocked after you complete all the gang activities within the selected area.

You can kidnap enemies and use them to infiltrate areas and blend in. You won't be identified as a threat unless another enemy walks within the detection circle.

You'll need to spend Skill Points in order to level Jacob and Evie up. You gain 1 Skill Point for every 1,000 Experience you gain.

Always scout new areas using your Eagle Vision to make sure you aren't surprised by enemies, and to make sure you take full advantage of the opportunities available to you as an Assassin.

We suggest completing the first mission given to you by Alexander Graham Bell, as it will make traversing the city much easier.

When driving a carriage you can press L2 while holding R2 to drift around street corners. This is extremely useful for tight turns.

Once you've completed 80% of the Gang activities within an area, the opposing Gang leader will arrive to taunt you. If you kill the leader then you won't have such a tough fight during the actual Gang War.

Make sure to stay within areas that support your player level. Pushing yourself too thin could lead to desynchronization.

Assassin's Creed Syndicate PC requirements

Trying to find out if your rig can run Assassin's Creed Syndicate? Here are the PC requirements:

Assassin's Creed Syndicate minimum requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5 2400s @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX 6350 @ 3.9 GHz

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 6 GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10(64bit versions)

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 270 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2 GB

Assassin's Creed Syndicate recommended requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10(64bit versions)

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 (4GB) or the newer GTX 970 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 280X (3GB) or better

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4 GB (AMD 3 GB)

You can pick up Assassin's Creed Syndicate on the Epic Games Store for a limited time. If you haven't already, then be sure to dive in and explore industrialized London.