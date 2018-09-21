Aragami 2 reveal trailer teases co-op stealth action coming in 2021
Lince Works is returning players to the light and dark-centered world of stealth and assassination in Aragami 2 in 2021 with an emphasis on co-op.
The Switch edition of this stealth action game should launch between October 2018 and February 2019.
Lince Works co-founder David León expounds on the interplay between light and shadow, how the game's protagonist embodies that dynamic, and more.
Lince Works' ninja epic will scratch any stealth purist's itch, but that formula comes with its fair share of frustrations.
'Slay from the shadows' in this new stealth game, developed by Lince with support from Sony.