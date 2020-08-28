New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Aragami 2 reveal trailer teases co-op stealth action coming in 2021

Lince Works is returning players to the light and dark-centered world of stealth and assassination in Aragami 2 in 2021 with an emphasis on co-op.
TJ Denzer
1

Aragami was beautiful in its style and simplicity. Where stealth action games had become a menagerie of arguably convoluted details and requirements, Aragami embraced simplicity in its approach to allowing players to choose their path of assassination and stealth. Four years later, Lince Works is back with a sequel for the game, and while the original let you play missions co-op with one other player, Aragami 2 looks to let you bring a group of up to three players to carry out your missions.

Aragami 2’s reveal trailer was released on the Lince Works YouTube channel on August 28, 2020. Once again putting players in the role of a shadow assassin known as an aragami, players will stealthily move through missions while assassinating or circumventing enemies on their path. Just as before, a sword will be your main tool of trade, but with the state of an aragami comes the powers of shadow. You can use those powers to move unnaturally through the environment and slay foes, but enemy light will limit your ability to utilize these powers. Even so, this time, where one may fail, many may succeed.

The original Aragami allowed players to engage in missions with one other co-op player. It would appear that Aragami 2’s expanded missions and environments will be letting up to at least three join up, with what appears to be different classes of aragami warriors on display. Being in that this was a reveal trailer, there is still a lot to learn about Aragami 2, but it would appear that the game will also feature day missions and an expanded combat system if you must face your foes down head-on rather than with a sword in their back.

Aragami 2 is currently slated for sometime in 2021 on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Be sure to check out our Shacknews review of the first game, as well as the new game's website, to get a better idea of what this beautiful, satisfyingly simplified, and tough stealth action game is about.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

