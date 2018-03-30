Apple reveals shareable digital car key at WWDC 2020
At the WWDC 2020 special event keynote livestream, Apple introduced their new take on digital car keys for both iOS 13 and the upcoming iOS 14.
At the WWDC 2020 special event keynote livestream, Apple introduced their new take on digital car keys for both iOS 13 and the upcoming iOS 14.
During the WWDC 2020 special event keynote livestream, Apple detailed the App Library feature coming to Apple products' updated iOS 14.
The critically-acclaimed HBO series is getting a mobile game just in time for season 2.