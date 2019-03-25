Apple Card falls under investigation for alleged discrimination against women
After numerous complaints from high profile customers, the Apple Card is being investigated for possible discrimination against women in its algorithms.
The brand new Apple Card will give users cash back almost immediately on most purchases.
Apple is hoping to change how transactions are done with the all new Apple Card, revealed during the March 2019 special event.