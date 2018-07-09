Former Uncharted director Amy Hennig joins Skydance Media
Hennig will be working with Skydance Media to explore "new frontiers in interactive storytelling."
Hennig will be working with Skydance Media to explore "new frontiers in interactive storytelling."
Amy Hennig is known for her work on the Uncharted games and will be honored during the Game Developers Choice Awards at GDC 2019.
The former Creative Director of the Uncharted series speaks out on the future of big-budget single player games.
Amid uncertainty over the fate of the studio's Star Wars game, EA is in 'discussions with Amy [Hennig] about her next game.'
The ex-Uncharted scribe discussed what fans should (and shouldn't) expect from Visceral Games' Star Wars title, why she'll never play Uncharted 4, and more.
EA made it clear at Star Wars Celebration Europe that it is not done releasing some really cool DLC for Star Wars: Battlefront.
Naughty Dog keeps it classy by giving a nod to Amy Hennig.