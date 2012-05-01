New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

All Stories Tagged: Adidas

THQ and Adidas settle breach of contract suit

THQ and Adidas have settled their legal dispute out of court, and an Adidas rep says the that "each party was recognized for and compensated for their important contributions to the game."

Hello, Meet Lola