Ninja & Adidas collab to launch new sneakers by end of 2019 In the first launch of Ninja's collaboration with Adidas, new Ninja Time In NIGHT JOGGER shoes are coming on the last day of December.

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins seems to have a hand in everything these days. From his move to Microsoft Mixer, to showing up on Ellen DeGeneres’ show, to lasting a whole episode in The Masked Singer, he’s definitely made a name for himself as one of the most popular and widespread livestreamers around. A while back, Ninja announced he’d be working on a collaboration with Adidas and it would appear we’re finally seeing the first launch of that collab. Adidas will be launching some new Ninja-branded shoes at the end of 2019.

Ninja and Adidas announced their first major release of the collab on December 18, 2019 via Ninja’s Twitter. The collab was initially announced back in August 2019 with Ninja announcing that a whole line of new products would be on the way from his brand through Adidas Originals. The Ninja-themed “TIME IN” Night Joggers are the first product of this partnership and will be launched on December 31, 2019 via the Ninja collab page on Adidas’ website.

So excited to share what I’ve been working on for my first drop with @adidasOriginals! The #adidasbyNinja “TIME IN” Night Jogger. Coming at you 12/31. #createdwithadidas pic.twitter.com/O6WdqHnuz6 — Ninja (@Ninja) December 18, 2019

Ninja’s work with Adidas marks another notch of notable appearances for the streamer in what has been a fairly popular year for him. Aside from his Mixer move and his Masked Singer appearance, Ninja also appeared at the Game Awards 2019 and presented an award for Best Multiplayer Game, which was won by Apex Legends.

He also recently announced that he would have a project with Mark Hamill regarding Fortnite and Xbox, and set to launch on Thursday, November 19, 2019, the lucky dog. It is unknown at this time what the two have planned, but Fortnite has been doing plenty of collaborations with Star Wars leading up to the launch of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, so it makes sense that one of the most recognizable faces in both Fortnite and Star Wars could get involved with that matter.

With Ninja’s popularity not seemingly fading anytime soon, we can probably expect to see more clothes of arguably questionable fashion in the year 2020 - maybe a “people have done worse things” hoodie?