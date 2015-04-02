New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Titan Souls Hands-on Impressions: Soul Crushing

Titan Souls, an upcoming indie developed 8-bit rero action game, pits players against a series of powerful titans. Armed only with a bow, a single magic arrow, and the strength of will, you must find a way to defeat these giant creatures. Our impressions and unsuccess story is found here.

