Death's Door soars over 100,000 players in first week on Steam Acid Nerve's latest adventure about a crow playing the grim reaper is proving to be a beloved one.

Acid Nerve and Devolver Digital’s Death’s Door is definitely a standout among the indie gaming scene this season. Among the critics, many are finding the game to be delightful throughout and it’s garnered quite some scores and praise to show for it. The feeling is mutual on the part of the players too. Acid Nerve just announced that over 100,000 players have taken the trip to Death’s Door… the game, thankfully.

Acid Nerve made this announce via its studio Twitter on July 26, 2021. According to the developer, the game has seen its player count move past the 100,000 mark since it llaunched just last week. A look at the game on SteamDB seems to tell the same story. In fact, SteamDB indicates that based on player reviews, owners of Death’s Door seem to be sitting around 113,400 as of this writing. Estimate or not, that’s a pretty fantastic number for a new indie IP that just came out a week ago.

Over 100,000 players have stepped through Death’s Door in the first week!



Again, Death’s Door has been much applauded by players and critics alike. We, here at Shacknews, thoroughly enjoyed the game in our Shacknews review. It’s beautifully detailed world, fun and challenging combat, and wonderfully fleshed out story made for a fantastic package with very little drawbacks. Here’s what reviewer Donovan Erskine had to say about it:

“Death’s Door combines excellent story and lore with challenging and rewarding combat. As an action game, there’s a lot to love about the enemies faced and customization available. Story can easily take the backseat in a game like this, but the sheer concept of it all and the lore dumped on top makes the story in Death’s Door equally intriguing. Acid Nerve delivers one of the more well-rounded titles I’ve played this year with Death’s Door.”

It seems many of Death’s Door’s audience are in agreement if the very positive User Review rating on its Steam page is any indication. Death’s Door is on Steam via PC right now, as well as Xbox Series X/S. If you want to see what the fuss is about, pick it up on either of these platforms or stay tuned for information and updates on further platform launches if they become available, here at Shacknews.