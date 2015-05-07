Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break open beta has begun on PC
It's time to rock and roll with the Rock of Ages 3 open beta, which is kicking off on Steam today.
Atlus has announced Abyss Odyssey will be available on the PS4 "soon."
ACE Team has released a new trailer for Abyss Odyssey, explaining the game's story and how the collective community can work together to unlock further content.
Zeno Clash developer ACE Team yesterday announced its latest creation, Abyss Odyssey, but didn't have much to say about what it actually was. Today it's revealed that oh! Abyss Odyssey is an action-platformer with fighting game-ish combat and rougelike-like procedural level generation, coming to PC, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3. Publisher Atlus also released the first trailer, giving a peek at the game.
ACE Team, developer of Zeno Clash and Rock of Ages has announced their next game: Abyss Odyssey.
Zeno Clash 2 would like to put your fancy PC gaming rig to the test with a new update designed to last until your PC gives out.
I am awfully excited to start playing Zeno Clash II next week, as you surely are all too, but next week is just so far away. To steady our nerves, publisher Atlus has very kindly released a trailer showing the opening six minutes of ACE Team's first-person face-puncher. Or six minutes from the start, at least, as it's now open-world-y so who knows where you'll go on your adventure?
Stay strong, friend, you only need to face another 28 days of shooting men in the face. Come April 30, you'll get kick, punch, chainwhip, and hammer crabs, elephants, animate statues, and all sorts of weird and wonderful enmies in the face. That is when first-person biffer Zeno Clash II will launch, see, and that is what ACE Team's game is about.
The first gameplay trailer for ACE Team's first-person biffer Zeno Clash II has punched its way out, putting on an impressive display on new moves and combos, unusual weaponry and characters, and general violence. You'll also catch a few glimpses of co-op, and the new open world and RPG-ish stats.
ACE Team's Zeno Clash had two main strengths: a delightfully weird world and a giddying simulation of beating the merry heck out of man and beast alike with your meaty fists. The announcement of Zeno Clash II focused mostly on the former quality, but some new screenshots give us a pleasing look at the latter. It's our first day properly back at work so we're easily excited by things like pretty pictures, see.