Zeno Clash 2 trailer shows first six minutes

I am awfully excited to start playing Zeno Clash II next week, as you surely are all too, but next week is just so far away. To steady our nerves, publisher Atlus has very kindly released a trailer showing the opening six minutes of ACE Team's first-person face-puncher. Or six minutes from the start, at least, as it's now open-world-y so who knows where you'll go on your adventure?