Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

ShackStream: Clash: Artifacts of Chaos has us getting weird & punchy on Indie-licious

Warthog brutes and barrel goblins beware. We're fixing for a fight with Clash: Artifacts of Chaos on today's Indie-licious ShackStream!
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nacon
1

Just because you’re a master martial artist of questionable looks doesn’t mean you can keep and protect a cute little friend. Pseudo may not be much of a looker, but he’s got fists of steel and he’ll need them when it comes to defending his little friend, the Boy, as we play Clash: Artifacts of Chaos on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream.

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos comes to us from the developers at ACE Team and publishers at Nacon. It came out on March 9, 2023, and is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This game takes us to the strange land of Zenozoik where a reclusive martial arts master known as Pseudo comes across a curious little creature known as the Boy which has mysterious powers. Unfortunately, those powers attract unwelcome attention and Pseudo must fight to protect the Boy from powerful forces at work.

Join us as we play Clash: Artifacts of Chaos on the Indie-licious ShackStream today, going live at 2:15 p.m. PT / 4:15 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch below.

As always, we’d like to thank those who tune into ShackStream projects like Indie-licious. Your support and viewership mean a lot to us and help us to continue to make these shows bigger and better with each episode. If you would like to support our ShackStreams, then consider following and subscribing to our Shacknews Twitch channel. You can do the subscribing for free if you have an Amazon Prime account. Just link it up to your Twitch account to get yourself  free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month. If you’d like to throw that free sub our way, we’d be happy to have it.

Can Pseudo’s fists keep the Boy from the clutches of evil? Find out as we go live in Clash: Artifacts of Chaos shortly on today’s Indie-licious.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola