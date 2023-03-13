ShackStream: Clash: Artifacts of Chaos has us getting weird & punchy on Indie-licious Warthog brutes and barrel goblins beware. We're fixing for a fight with Clash: Artifacts of Chaos on today's Indie-licious ShackStream!

Just because you’re a master martial artist of questionable looks doesn’t mean you can keep and protect a cute little friend. Pseudo may not be much of a looker, but he’s got fists of steel and he’ll need them when it comes to defending his little friend, the Boy, as we play Clash: Artifacts of Chaos on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream.

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos comes to us from the developers at ACE Team and publishers at Nacon. It came out on March 9, 2023, and is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This game takes us to the strange land of Zenozoik where a reclusive martial arts master known as Pseudo comes across a curious little creature known as the Boy which has mysterious powers. Unfortunately, those powers attract unwelcome attention and Pseudo must fight to protect the Boy from powerful forces at work.

Join us as we play Clash: Artifacts of Chaos on the Indie-licious ShackStream today, going live at 2:15 p.m. PT / 4:15 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch below.

Can Pseudo’s fists keep the Boy from the clutches of evil? Find out as we go live in Clash: Artifacts of Chaos shortly on today’s Indie-licious.