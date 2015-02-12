Curiosity cube cracked, granting Godus godhood

"What's inside the cube?" Peter Molyneux asked us with Curiosity. Well, we politely tapped a way a bit to try to find out, then got bored and stopped caring. After almost seven months, the final layer of Molyneux's cube has been cleared, granting its surprised winner godhood in Godus. A lucky lad from Scotland will have a say in how the god game works, and even receive a share of sales.