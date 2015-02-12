Peter Molyneux's 22cans studio faces layoffs as work continues on Legacy
The studio has confirmed that an unshared number of employees were made redundant, but also claims work continues on its current game.
It's clear that Peter Molyneux and 22Cans issued a series of false promises when launching Godus' crowdfunding campaign. All in addition to treating Bryan Henderson, the winner of the Curiosity cube, badly. Does all this impact the public's faith in crowdfunding?
Project Godus has gotten a version 2.0 update, accompanied by a video with 22Cans Peter Molyneux and Jack Attridge explaining what they've done to fix various player complaints.
Peter Molyneux has dropped some hints of the microtransaction strategy in Project Godus, while distancing it from the usual "be patient or pay money" model.
Peter Molyneux's Godus will get early access via Steam on September 13, for $19.99.
Designer Peter Molyneux is saying that the Curiosity prize of being a god among computer-generated men is but a temporary boon.
"What's inside the cube?" Peter Molyneux asked us with Curiosity. Well, we politely tapped a way a bit to try to find out, then got bored and stopped caring. After almost seven months, the final layer of Molyneux's cube has been cleared, granting its surprised winner godhood in Godus. A lucky lad from Scotland will have a say in how the god game works, and even receive a share of sales.
The social experiment game Curiosity from developer 22Cans has added another layer of interest to the app. Now, a new update allows players to purchase cubelets to add back to the layers being chipped away, prolonging the previously overriding goal of revealing what was in the center of the cube.
For much of its crowd-sourcing campaign, it seemed Peter Molyneux and 22cans' Project Godus would fall short of its goal. Things really picked up in the final few days, however, and it wrapped up this afternoon a safe distance past the finish line. Good news, everyone! Peter Molyneux is making another god game.
For a long time it looked like Peter Molyneux and 22cans' Project Godus would fall well short of its crowd-funding goal, but with two days now left to go, a rush of pledges has brought the god game tantalisingly close. To help nudge it across the line, 22cans has put out a new video showing Molyneux and fellow designer Jack Attridge facing off in the early prototype's multiplayer.