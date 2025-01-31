Variety Hours @ Shacknews: Flying around the final chapter in Black Myth: Wukong We unlocked the Destined One's cloud ability, so now we're going to explore the last chapter in the game.

Welcome to another episode of Variety Hours @ Shacknews, and what might be one of our last Black Myth: Wukong livestreams. I finally made it to what I’m pretty sure is the final chapter and now we’ve got a sick new cloud-flying ability. Let’s zoom around and see what we can fight!

This Black Myth: Wukong livestream is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on January 31, 2025 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. The livestream is set to go for about two hours, during which time we’ll be seeing how far through this final chapter we can get!

Last week saw us defeat the red son of a goat man in Chapter 5. He then transformed into a demon that looked like it had been flayed. Yep. This game certainly goes off the rails at times. But now we’re back in the lush mountain regions and have a new ability. With the press of a button, the Destined One summons a cloud that can be used to fly through the skies, which we’ll be doing a lot of today.

Come and support the show by dropping into chat and saying hello. You can also subscribe for free by linking Amazon Prime to Twitch. Just a couple of clicks and you’ll be able to watch ad-free! See you soon for some more Black Myth: Wukong. Maybe we'll start thinking about what to play next, as there might only be a couple of more episodes left in the game!