Capcom Spotlight to reveal more details about Onimusha: Way of the Sword in February

A big presentation is coming from Capcom next week, showing off a number of updates on the games it has released and the ones still on the way. The February Capcom Spotlight has a date, and with it will come new information and updates on the likes of Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Street Fighter 6, Capcom Fighting Collection 2, and Monster Hunter Wilds. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is also on the agenda, despite having released.

Capcom announced the upcoming Capcom Spotlight on social media this week. The showcase is set to go live on February 4, 2025, at 2 p.m. PT on the Capcom YouTube channel. During the showcase, we’ll receive an update on Onimusha: Way of the Sword and Capcom Fighting Collection 2, making this one of the first times we’ll have heard more about either game since their announcements. Street Fighter 6 and Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics are also on the agenda during the 20-minute presentation, then we’ll get a dedicated Monster Hunter Wilds showcase right after.

Tune in live on Feb. 4 at 2pm PT for Capcom doubleheader! Join us for a 20-minute Capcom Spotlight followed immediately by a 15-minute Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase! 👉 bit.ly/CapFeb2025



It’s an exciting time to be an action gaming fan. Onimusha: Way of the Sword was a shocking reveal at Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards in 2024. It may not be coming until 2026, but we’re still excited to see any new info Capcom will give to us about the much anticipated return of the beloved melee horror series. We’re also a little bit curious to know what Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is doing on this list more than a few months after its release.

Whatever’s going on, February 4 is sure to be exciting for Capcom fans. Stay tuned for news from the event as it drops, right here at Shacknews.