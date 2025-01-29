Tesla (TSLA) acknowledged a $600 million benefit from Bitcoin holdings appreciation in Q4 2024 Many benefitted from Bitcoin's rise in value over the past few months, including EV company Tesla.

Tesla’s Q4 2024 earnings call offered a deep insight to the inner workings of the world’s leading EV company over the last few months. During it, CFO Vaibhav Taneja revealed a critical piece of information about the company’s bookings: Tesla made $600 million off Bitcoin (BTC) in Q4.

Vaibhav Taneja acknowledged Tesla’s benefit from its Bitcoin holdings during the company’s Q4 2024 earnings call. CEO Elon Musk is a known proponent of cryptocurrency, so it doesn’t come as a shock that Tesla was holding on to a large chunk of Bitcoin.



Source: Tesla

Bitcoin saw a massive leap in value during Q4, going from $64,711 on October 1 to an all-time high of $106,490 on December 17. Tesla was among those who benefitted from such growth, to the tune of $600 million.

CEO Elon Musk made an appearance during Tesla’s Q4 2024 earnings call, saying that he believes Tesla has a path to becoming the world’s most valuable company.