Tesla (TSLA) acknowledged a $600 million benefit from Bitcoin holdings appreciation in Q4 2024

Many benefitted from Bitcoin's rise in value over the past few months, including EV company Tesla.
Donovan Erskine
1

Tesla’s Q4 2024 earnings call offered a deep insight to the inner workings of the world’s leading EV company over the last few months. During it, CFO Vaibhav Taneja revealed a critical piece of information about the company’s bookings: Tesla made $600 million off Bitcoin (BTC) in Q4.

Vaibhav Taneja acknowledged Tesla’s benefit from its Bitcoin holdings during the company’s Q4 2024 earnings call. CEO Elon Musk is a known proponent of cryptocurrency, so it doesn’t come as a shock that Tesla was holding on to a large chunk of Bitcoin.

A side view of the Tesla Cybertruck.

Source: Tesla

Bitcoin saw a massive leap in value during Q4, going from $64,711 on October 1 to an all-time high of $106,490 on December 17. Tesla was among those who benefitted from such growth, to the tune of $600 million.

CEO Elon Musk made an appearance during Tesla’s Q4 2024 earnings call, saying that he believes Tesla has a path to becoming the world’s most valuable company.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

