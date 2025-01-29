Facebook (META) stock hits all-time high over $700/share Facebook's stock is riding as high as ever on strong earnings results.

Facebook (META) reported its Q4 2024 earnings results today. The results were strong, and the stock pushed forward to an all-time high of over $700 per share.

While it’s not uncommon for Meta’s stock to hit an all-time high, this is the first time it’s cleared the $700 per share benchmark. In fact, it peaked at $711.15 before falling below $700 again in after-hours trading.

If you want to read more about Meta’s financial performance, you can read about Meta’s Q4 2024 earnings results, and about how Meta’s Reality Labs lost $17,7 billion in 2024.