Facebook (META) stock hits all-time high over $700/share

Facebook's stock is riding as high as ever on strong earnings results.
Bill Lavoy
Facebook (META) reported its Q4 2024 earnings results today. The results were strong, and the stock pushed forward to an all-time high of over $700 per share.

An image showing Facebook (META) in after-hours trading for January 29, 2025

While it’s not uncommon for Meta’s stock to hit an all-time high, this is the first time it’s cleared the $700 per share benchmark. In fact, it peaked at $711.15 before falling below $700 again in after-hours trading.

If you want to read more about Meta’s financial performance, you can read about Meta’s Q4 2024 earnings results, and about how Meta’s Reality Labs lost $17,7 billion in 2024.

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

