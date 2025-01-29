New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Facebook (META) Q4 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

Stock in the company made gains in after-hours trading after some turbulence.
Donovan Erskine
1

Facebook (META) has released its earnings report for Q4 2024, chronicling its financial performance over the past few months. In it, the company showed a beat on both revenue and EPS expectations.

Meta released its Q4 2024 earnings report at the close of markets today. The company’s $48.39 billion in revenue beats the expectation of $47 billion. Meta brought in $8.02 per share, which easily clears the expected $6.77.

Meta's stock chart on January 29, 2025.

While Meta stock initially moved sporadically in after-hours trading, it eventually saw some strong gains. Shares were valued as high as $710.77 after ending the day at $679.49.

Facebook’s latest earnings report also brought the news that the company lost $17.7 billion on its Reality Labs division in 2024. Stick with Shacknews for more financial news out of the tech business.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

