Facebook (META) Q4 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations Stock in the company made gains in after-hours trading after some turbulence.

Facebook (META) has released its earnings report for Q4 2024, chronicling its financial performance over the past few months. In it, the company showed a beat on both revenue and EPS expectations.

Meta released its Q4 2024 earnings report at the close of markets today. The company’s $48.39 billion in revenue beats the expectation of $47 billion. Meta brought in $8.02 per share, which easily clears the expected $6.77.

While Meta stock initially moved sporadically in after-hours trading, it eventually saw some strong gains. Shares were valued as high as $710.77 after ending the day at $679.49.

Facebook’s latest earnings report also brought the news that the company lost $17.7 billion on its Reality Labs division in 2024. Stick with Shacknews for more financial news out of the tech business.