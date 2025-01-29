New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Microsoft (MSFT) paid out $9.7 billion in buybacks and dividends during Q2 FY25

Microsoft has confirmed that it spent a considerable chunk of change repurchasing its own stock last quarter.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft
1

In addition to revenue and EPS numbers, there’s plenty of information to be gleaned from Microsoft’s (MSFT) Q2 2025 earnings report. This includes the confirmation that Microsoft spent $9.7 billion in stock buybacks during the quarter.

Microsoft announced its latest stock buyback in its earnings report for Q2 2025.

This is in line with the previous quarter, in which Microsoft spent $9 million in buying its own stock back from investors. The company did not provide any further explanation behind the decision, or clarify if it plans to continue the trend in future quarters.

Microsoft’s $9.7 billion in revenue for the quarter comes as the company brought in $69.9 billion in revenue.

