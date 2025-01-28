Hideaki Nishino will be the President & CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) starting April 2 The company also announced the shuffling of some other employees including Hiroki Totoki and Lin Tao, who will be taking on new roles.

On January 28, 2025, Sony Group Corporation and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced that Hideaki Nishino will become the President and CEO on April 1, 2025. Previously, on June 1, 2024, Nishino was appointed CEO of Platform Business Group with Hermen Hulst being appointed CEO of the Studio Business Group. Hulst will report to Nishino from April. Despite taking on the new role, Nishino will continue as the CEO of Platform Business Group.



"I am truly honored to take the helm at Sony Interactive Entertainment. Technology and creativity are two of our biggest strengths as we continue to focus on developing experiences that deliver entertainment for everyone,” said Hideaki Nishino, CEO, Platform Business Group. “We will continue to grow the PlayStation community in new ways, such as IP expansion, while also delivering the best in technology innovation. I want to thank Hermen for his expertise and leadership as he continues his role as CEO, Studio Business Group. I am deeply grateful for the PlayStation community and their continued support and I am very excited for what the future holds."

In addition to this, Hiroki Totoki – who is currently President, COO, and CFO of Sony Group Corporation – will step down from the SIE Chairman position to become President and CEO of Sony Group Corporation. Lin Tao, who is currently SVP, Finance, Corporate Development and Strategy for SIE, will step down from her position to become CFO of Sony Group Corporation.

Sony has had an interesting few months. In December, Sony positioned itself to acquire 12.05 million shares of Kadokawa with the deal set to finalize January 2025. Prior to that, Sony PlayStation veteran Shuhei Yoshida announced his departure from the company after more than 30 years of service. Keep it locked to Shacknews as we keep you up to date on Sony from new positions to how it performs each quarter.