The Thing: Remastered is Nightdive Studios' fastest-selling launch so far Atari praised Nightdive Studios for The Thing: Remastered's success in a 2024 end-of-year business update.

Last year, Nightdive Studios surprised everyone when it got the rights to remaster the cult PS2 classic horror game, The Thing. It went quite well. So well, in fact, that Atari had flowers to give Nightdive Studios in its year-end 2024 business report. According to Atari, The Thing: Remastered is Nightdive Studios’ fastest selling game launch ever, marking a high point for the developer even as it prepares for its next big thing.

Atari shared its 2024 end-of-year business report earlier this month, sharing details of what worked and how the company is looking coming into 2025. There, the team brought up Nightdive’s success with The Thing: Remastered.

“The Thing: Remastered was well-received by critics and players alike and became Nightdive Studios’ fastest-selling title at launch across all digital PC and console storefronts,” Atari wrote.

The Thing: Remastered was a solid trip back to a 2002 gem with a few extra twists and turns along the way.

Source: Nightdive Studios

We indeed enjoyed what The Thing: Remastered had to offer. The game came in as a surprise and stuck the landing, not only offering a solid trip back to the 2002 PS2 classic, but also bringing some much-needed quality-of-life updates, such as making who changes into a Thing less scripted and more random to a certain point. Nightdive was thrilled to be able to launch The Thing: Remastered and promises even more excitement for its fans in 2025.

With the success of The Thing: Remastered, we see little signs of Nightdive slowing down. As we watch for what comes next from the group, stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews on the Nightdive Studios topic.