Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth hit the highest concurrent PC playercount of the single-player series Rebirth beat out FF7 Remake and Final Fantasy 16 handily, and only trails behind the Final Fantasy 14 MMO in the series' PC releases.

It’s been a few days since Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth hit PC with its launch on Steam, and it’s got itself quite a good start. Since the game’s been out on PC, it managed to snag the highest concurrent playercount for single-player Final Fantasy games on Steam. That leaves it only behind Final Fantasy 14 when it comes to the record concurrent count for the series.

The concurrent playercount high for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Steam could be seen on SteamDB. There, we can see that on January 26 at around 7:50 p.m. PT, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth achieved a playercount high of 40,564. That’s the best a single-player Final Fantasy game has achieved so far. The preceding game, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, had only achieved a high of 13,803, and even the recent Final Fantasy 16 only got to around 27,508. The only in-series game that does better is obviously Final Fantasy 14, which has a special benefit as an MMO. FF14 has peaked at 95,150.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launched on PC on January 23, 2025, and is Steam Deck verified. The game was exclusive to PlayStation for a while, but is now finally slipping over to other platforms (though we have yet to see a release date for Xbox at this time). Either way, folks have been clamoring to jump into the follow-up chapter as Cloud and his friends chase down Sephiroth and continue to thwart the machinations of the Shinra Corporation.

It seems now that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is out on PC, players are showing their love and jumping into the action.