Eleanor Romace Guide - Warframe Matters of the heart are complicated, especially when your lady love is infested with an alien mutation.

Romancing Hex members in Warframe isn't always easy, but Eleanor has proven to be a particularly elusive paramour for many. In this guide, we will run through some important basics for trying to romance anyone in the game, then get into the areas you can mess up hard with Eleanor, highlighting any conversation that gets you firmly friendzoned.

How to Romance Eleanor in Warframe

So, first things first, you will need to talk to her using the KIM messaging system. Have these conversations every day to progress in earning chemistry and boost your relationship with her. You also need to progress your overall Hex rank by leveling up at Arthur in the mall because some ranks are hidden behind overall Syndicate Standing.

You can also earn Chemistry with a character by doing missions for them from the bounty board. Once per day, you can earn chemistry by completing the mission marked with their portrait. Finally, you can buy them gifts using our gifting guide.

Overall, things boil down as follows:

Neutral

Friendly - two conversations, 40 Chemistry, Rank 2 with the Hex

Liked - four conversations, 90 Chemistry, Rank 3 with the Hex

Trusted - seven conversations, 160 Chemistry, Rank 4 with the Hex

Close - ten conversations, 250 Chemistry, Rank 5 with the Hex

Best Friends/Loved (If dating) - thirteen conversations, 360 Chemistry, Rank 2 with the Hex

Romance-impacting conversations with Eleanor

Source: Shacknews

With dozens of conversations and hundreds of lines of dialogue, we can only really focus on the conversations that will negatively impact your chance to date her, and this is where things get brutal. Mess up once, and you'll be on the naughty step. The basics are that you never say anything that implies you think her mutation is somehow making her evil or that you are not listening to her concerns.

You are free to chat how you wish for the first two ranks, but after you hit "Liked," things start to get risky. For the most part, you won't need to maximize the chemistry you earn from the conversations as long as you are gifting and doing missions; just make sure you chat every day after the reset.

Below are the conversations that can lead to Eleanor getting mad at you and being unwilling to date you. I have highlighted the dialogue options that you should NOT choose.

Eleanor "Liked" - second conversation

Starting dialogue - “Are you there? I need to talk. Are you there? I need to talk to you about something. It’s serious.”

Do not pick - “I'm waiting for you to make up your mind, honestly. Do you want to take the easy way out and go insane? Or do you want to stand and fight?”

Eleanor "Trusted" - first conversation

Starting dialogue - “I have to ask you something, and I don’t think you’re going to like it. I think you must have known deep down that this conversation would have to happen one day, given my condition.”

Do not pick - “Sure” or “I’m not going to answer that.”

- “Sure” or “I’m not going to answer that.” This conversation can lead to a follow-up conversation the next day. Eleanor will message you with “Drifter. What you said yesterday. About letting the monster live. Did you mean it? I must know.”

Once again, just do not say you would kill her in any circumstances. She will really try to convince you to do it, but you have to say you won’t.

Eleanor "Close" - second conversation

Starting dialogue - “Right. I’m calm and as ready as I’ll ever be. Can I talk to you about Christopher?”

When you reach the following dialogue from Eleanor: “They killed him. The people we were supposedly there to help. They blew his vehicle apart with a bomb made from fertilizer and masonry nails.”

Do not pick - “At least he died doing what he felt was right.”

Eleanor "Close" - third conversation

Starting dialogue - “Sometimes I have to ask myself why you’re still here.”

When talking about her tongue, Eleanor will say, “Tell me, honestly. How do you feel about it?”

Do not pick - “It’s gross, but for you, I’ll look past it.”

Eleanor "Best Friends" - Conversation 1

Starting dialogue - “Oh Gods. I have this idea for a mural.”

Eleanor will say she loves you in this conversation.

Do not pick - “I... oh. I'm not ready for that kind of commitment... I'm sorry.”

Using Quicy as your wingman

Source: Digital Extremes

It’s a good idea to always have a good relationship with Quincy, as you can use him as a Wingman if you mess up. If Eleanor says she was talking to Quincy about your feelings, just say, “I just wanted to tell you that I have feelings for you.” As long your Chemistry with Eleanor has progressed enough, and you don’t shoot down the idea, this should be able to undo any red flags you’ve managed to plant.

Make sure you build up a friendly relationship with Quincy and just don’t date him. You will get options to chat with him about other members, and make sure you talk to him about Eleanor. Eventually, Quicy will start a conversation with you, asking if you are still flying solo after you hit Rank 5 with him, and that is how you can reset your status from undatable to interesting. Just don’t mess it up again!

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Warframe page.