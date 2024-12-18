The Hex Gifting Guide - Warframe: 1999
If you really want to impress your new buddies, you will need to find them a nice gift.
Warframe: 1999 introduced the Hex and, with them, a gifting system that allows us to develop relationships and potentially even romance the characters. If you have been wondering what gifts you should send the Hex members, this guide will help you figure it out.
First things first, you can send gifts through the POM-2 computer terminal, either the Orbiter's or in the garage at the Mall. Once per day, you will be able to chat with the Hex members via the messaging system, and if you click the small gift icon on their profile, you will be able to send them a present.
All the Hex members like different things, but even if you do send the wrong gift, you can't reduce your chemistry rating with them, so have no fear and feel free to experiment with the items you send them. If the item is something they like, you will see a small pink heart on
Arthur (Broadsword)
Arthur enjoys cooking, so any food or cooking equipment-related gifts are a good option.
- KineKitchen Toaster Oven
- KineKitchen Toaster
- KineKitchen Microwave
- Kinemantik Tannoy
- Green Gorilla Propane Gas Tank
Eleanor (Salem)
As a former journalist, it's a good idea to send her things like paper, pencils, pens, and anything that might be a pleasant reminder of better times.
- File-a-Style Binder
- File-a-Style Notepad
- File-a-Style Pencils
- File-a-Style Pens
Lettie (Belladonna)
As a hardworking medic, Lettie will appreciate anything that helps keep her awake or helps her save others. She is also a big fan of animals.
- File-a-Style Coffee Cups
- KineBasik Coffee Mug
- KineBasik Medical Kit
- KineKitchen Coffee Machine
Amir (H16h V0l7463)
He is very curious about all things tech or gaming-related.
- K.A.H Game Monitor
- K.A.H Game System
- Kinemantik 256 GPU
- Kinematik 840 HD TV
- Kinemantik Hockey Table
Aoi (Glimmer)
She is a huge fan of music, so anything related to On-Lyne or music in general is a safe bet. Oddly, the Kinemantik Speakers are not good for her.
- KineMagik! Wireless Headphones
- On-lyne: The Boys R Back
- The Scooticle
Quincy (Soldja1 Shot1kil)
He likes to trade goods with others and also is a big fan of his shooting range.
- File-A-Style Insta-Print Poster
- Circle of Comrades VHS
- Kinemantik A/V Reciever
- Kinemantik Cellphone
Buying gifts is not the only way that you can develop your relationship with people. You can also improve chemistry with them by doing the randomly assigned daily mission for the characters in question. Visit the bounty board in the garage at the Mall, and you will see each member of the Hex has their portrait on one of the missions each day.
You can also have different conversations with members of the Hex through the messaging system each day, so make sure you check and chat with them as often as possible.
For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Warframe page.
