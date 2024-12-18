The Hex Gifting Guide - Warframe: 1999 If you really want to impress your new buddies, you will need to find them a nice gift.

Warframe: 1999 introduced the Hex and, with them, a gifting system that allows us to develop relationships and potentially even romance the characters. If you have been wondering what gifts you should send the Hex members, this guide will help you figure it out.

The Hex Gifting Guide - Warframe: 1999

Source: Digital Extremes

First things first, you can send gifts through the POM-2 computer terminal, either the Orbiter's or in the garage at the Mall. Once per day, you will be able to chat with the Hex members via the messaging system, and if you click the small gift icon on their profile, you will be able to send them a present.

All the Hex members like different things, but even if you do send the wrong gift, you can't reduce your chemistry rating with them, so have no fear and feel free to experiment with the items you send them. If the item is something they like, you will see a small pink heart on

Arthur (Broadsword)

Arthur enjoys cooking, so any food or cooking equipment-related gifts are a good option.

KineKitchen Toaster Oven

KineKitchen Toaster

KineKitchen Microwave

Kinemantik Tannoy

Green Gorilla Propane Gas Tank

Eleanor (Salem)

As a former journalist, it's a good idea to send her things like paper, pencils, pens, and anything that might be a pleasant reminder of better times.

File-a-Style Binder

File-a-Style Notepad

File-a-Style Pencils

File-a-Style Pens

Lettie (Belladonna)

As a hardworking medic, Lettie will appreciate anything that helps keep her awake or helps her save others. She is also a big fan of animals.

File-a-Style Coffee Cups

KineBasik Coffee Mug

KineBasik Medical Kit

KineKitchen Coffee Machine

Amir (H16h V0l7463)

He is very curious about all things tech or gaming-related.

K.A.H Game Monitor

K.A.H Game System

Kinemantik 256 GPU

Kinematik 840 HD TV

Kinemantik Hockey Table

Aoi (Glimmer)

She is a huge fan of music, so anything related to On-Lyne or music in general is a safe bet. Oddly, the Kinemantik Speakers are not good for her.

KineMagik! Wireless Headphones

On-lyne: The Boys R Back

The Scooticle

Quincy (Soldja1 Shot1kil)

He likes to trade goods with others and also is a big fan of his shooting range.

File-A-Style Insta-Print Poster

Circle of Comrades VHS

Kinemantik A/V Reciever

Kinemantik Cellphone

Buying gifts is not the only way that you can develop your relationship with people. You can also improve chemistry with them by doing the randomly assigned daily mission for the characters in question. Visit the bounty board in the garage at the Mall, and you will see each member of the Hex has their portrait on one of the missions each day.

You can also have different conversations with members of the Hex through the messaging system each day, so make sure you check and chat with them as often as possible.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Warframe page.