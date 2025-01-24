Tim Sweeney says Epic Games has invested $1 billion into EGS so far Sweeney shared that Epic 'might run into serious financial problems after a couple more decades,' but is committed to 'investing to break through.'

Over the last few years, Epic Games has been in an all-out legal war with Apple and Google over their 30 percent cuts and alleged “walled gardens” when it comes to app distribution via iOS and Android devices on the App Store and Google Play respectively. It’s gotten concessions, but also taken quite a few bumps and bruises, too, especially financially. How much, one might ask? Tim Sweeney recently shared that it’s taken over $1 billion to bring the Epic Games Store to mobile markets and it will likely take billions more in the years ahead.

Sweeney recently spoke on the matter of EGS on mobile and its legal battles with Apple and Google with outlets such as IGN. There, Sweeney broke down a number of factors affecting the cost of investing in the Epic Games Store. While Sweeney said much of the over $1 billion in spending on Epic Games Store so far is “because we choose to reinvest in growth,” he also admitted a big part of it nearly $1 billion per year spending is moving EGS over to mobile, which includes the legal battles with Apple and Google.

A large portion of Epic Games' spend on EGS for mobile includes the legal battle with Apple and Google in markets and courts around the world.

Source: Epic Games

Sweeney remains confident in Epic Games’ ability to continue its investment, especially in its legal battles:

I think we might run into serious financial problems after a couple more decades of this. But we're determined to fight this out. I expect large parts of this struggle will go on throughout the rest of this decade and we're fully committed to going through it and investing to break through.



We're seeing this as an investment in Epic's future, both our future directly as a game developer ourselves, we see a much greater opportunity for Fortnite as a business if the market is open and competition is allowed on iOS, on an Android, and these big tech companies and their junk fees aren't crushing market entrances, but we also see opportunity for all developers.

It’s worth noting that Epic Games has won concessions in its legal crusade, including getting the Epic Games Store and, by extension, Fortnite back onto mobile devices in Europe via the region’s Digital Markets Act rules. However, it also faced major layoffs as it let go of around 900 employees in 2023 to cut some of those costs.

Regardless, it seems Tim Sweeney and Epic Games aren’t backing down from this investment, and it will remain to be seen what happens next as they continue to face Apple and Google in court, as well as making EGS available on mobile devices in more regions. Stay tuned to the Epic Games topic for further news and updates.