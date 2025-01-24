New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Variety Hours @ Shacknews: Exploring the fiery fifth chapter in Black Myth: Wukong

The goal is to uncover the whole Chapter 5 map in today's episode as we push toward the finish line.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
On today’s episode of Variety Hours @ Shacknews, we’re adventuring deeper into Chapter 5 as we seek to uncover more of the map. Join me for some tough boss fights and upgrading gear!

This Black Myth: Wukong livestream is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on January 24, 2025 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. As usual, we’ll be going for about two hours with the idea being to get through as much of Chapter 5 as possible.

Last week we cleared several bosses, helped our fox friend, and avoided a spikey ball that could one-shot the Destined One. Now we’ll be focusing on the rest of the map by doing a bit of backtracking. Hopefully we’re rounding on the last boss here because it’d be great to wrap up Black Myth: Wukong in the next couple of sessions.

You can support the show, and all the other Shacknews broadcasts, by subscribing to our Twitch channel. This can be done for free by linking Amazon Prime to Twitch. While you’re doing that, check out Bubbletron and see if you can snag top spots on the leaderboards!

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

