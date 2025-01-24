Variety Hours @ Shacknews: Exploring the fiery fifth chapter in Black Myth: Wukong The goal is to uncover the whole Chapter 5 map in today's episode as we push toward the finish line.

On today’s episode of Variety Hours @ Shacknews, we’re adventuring deeper into Chapter 5 as we seek to uncover more of the map. Join me for some tough boss fights and upgrading gear!

This Black Myth: Wukong livestream is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on January 24, 2025 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. As usual, we’ll be going for about two hours with the idea being to get through as much of Chapter 5 as possible.

Last week we cleared several bosses, helped our fox friend, and avoided a spikey ball that could one-shot the Destined One. Now we’ll be focusing on the rest of the map by doing a bit of backtracking. Hopefully we’re rounding on the last boss here because it’d be great to wrap up Black Myth: Wukong in the next couple of sessions.

