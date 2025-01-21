Netflix (NFLX) Q4 2024 earnings results beat EPS, revenue, and paid sub expectations The streaming giant saw a massive beat on paid subscribers alongside solid revenue and earnings figures.

Netflix (NFLX), the company behind the popular movie and TV streaming platform, has released its results for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year. Netflix closed out the year by beating expectations on EPS, revenue, and paid subscribers.

Netflix published its Q4 2024 earnings report at the close of markets today. The entertainment company made $10.247 billion in revenue against an expectation of $10.11 billion. Netflix earned $4.27 per share, clearing the expected number of $4.20. Arguably most notable is the 301.63 million paid subscribers that Netflix had in Q4, which was well over the expectation of 290.9 million.

Netflix (NFLX) stock was up significantly in after-hours trading. After ending the day at $858.93, stock rose as high as $980.05 per share. This marks a new all-time high for Netflix’s stock.

With the latest batch of results, Netflix announced that it is once again raising subscription prices for users in the United States. Stick with Shacknews for more financial news in the entertainment world.