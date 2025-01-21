Hearthstone blasts off with Heroes of StarCraft crossover mini-set today Hearthstone has had crossovers before, but never one like this.

Hearthstone is no stranger to crossovers. Its whole existence is practically a crossover, offering a different perspective on the ongoing lore of World of Warcraft. It's also previously crossed over with the world of Diablo for some special events. However, Tuesday is something different. Hearthstone is now introducing an entire mini-set based on sister Blizzard franchise StarCraft.

First announced back in November, Heroes of StarCraft adds 49 new cards to Hearthstone's The Great Dark Beyond expansion. Many of the cards touch on aspects of StarCraft while also utilizing various mechanics introduced in the latest expansion, like Starship Pieces. Players can also build decks based on cards specifically designated as Zerg, Protoss, and Terran. These cards will all synergize with each other in different ways.

Of course, "Heroes" is the optimal word for Heroes of StarCraft. Three new Hero Cards are being introduced for those aforementioned Zerg, Protoss, and Terran classes. Kerrigan, Queen of Blades is a 7-Cost card that's available to Death Knights, Demon Hunters, Hunters, and Warlocks. Artanis is a 7-Cost card that grants control of this hero to Priests, Mages, Rogues, and Druids. Finally, Jim Raynor is a 7-Cost card available to Warriors, Paladins, and Shamans.

Jim Raynor in Hearthstone: Heroes of StarCraft

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

The price for Heroes of StarCraft is going to be a little higher than the standard Hearthstone mini-set. It sells for $19.99 USD, which is higher than the usual $14.99 price tag. It can also be purchased for 2500 in-game Gold. We're going to keep an eye on this expansion here on Shacknews and we might even have some deck suggestions. Keep it here for more updates.