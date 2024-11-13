Hearthstone crosses over with StarCraft for new Mini-Set in January Blizzard also unveiled its roadmap for the 2025 season, called the Year of the Raptor.

Hearthstone is just eight days removed from the launch of its latest expansion, so one would think that there wouldn't be much news to reveal during the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct. However, that has not turned out to be the case. In fact, Hearthstone had one of its biggest announcements ever, revealing that the expansion Mini-Set coming in January will enter the world of Blizzard's StarCraft with Heroes of StarCraft.

The Hearthstone team will welcome StarCraft into this latest expansion Mini-Set with multi-class cards that represent the latter series' primary factions. The Zerg (including Sarah Kerrigan) will work across Death Knight, Hunter, Warlock, and Demon Hunter. The Protoss (led by Artanis) will work across Druid, Mage, Priest, and Rogue. Finally, the Terran (and leader Jim Rayner) will work across the Warrior, Paladin, and Shaman classes. As one might imagine when incorporating a franchise like Starcraft, Heroes of Starcraft is said to include the most cards of any of Hearthstone's Mini-Sets to date.

However, that's not all that's coming to Hearthstone. Starting with the next expansion, 2025 will be known as the Year of the Raptor. The Into the Emerald Dream expansion will see the Druids of the Emerald Dream look to survive in a struggle against the Old Gods. The Shrouded City expansion is being touted as a sequel to 2017's Journey to Un'Goro expansion and will see Elise Starseeker return to the Un'Goro region in search of a lost Tortollan city. Finally, The Heroes of Time expansion will see Chromie travel across timelines to face off against Murazond at the end of time itself.



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Other future plans for Hearthstone include a new Underground Arena, as well as fresh updates for Battlegrounds. Look for more information from the Hearthstone website.