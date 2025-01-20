When does the next Fortnite season start? The only thing a Fortnite player loves more than the current season, is the next season.

Each new season of Fortnite introduces new themes, map changes, storylines, skins, cosmetics, and, from time to time, a whole new island for us to explore. Originally released in 2017, the first season took the world by storm, and while the game has had ups and downs since then, it's never really lost its grip on the minds of players. Sure, we might drift away for a while, but we nearly always come back for more.

When is the next Fortnite season?

Source: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter Six, Season Two, is currently due to launch on Feb 21, 2025. We are in the midst of the Hunters season, bringing a somewhat samurai-focused vibe to the island as we try to find an invading army of demons who take the shape of an assortment of bosses on the island.

Epic Games has yet to give any hints about the next season, but there should be no delays moving into season two, and it feels unlikely that we will get a huge event to close out the current season. This season has seen Godzilla arrive on the island, spawning randomly in matches and causing complex havoc, so you have to wonder what Epic has in store for next season that could be bigger than this.

