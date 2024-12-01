How to beat the Night Rose boss - Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 The tormented Night Rose plans on taking her pain out on you.

For Chapter 6, Fortnite has really gone the extra mile with the bosses, each one giving a tough challenge with some fun mechanics. The Night Rose Demon can be found at Demon's Dojo in the northeast corner of the map and is a fun fight, as long as nobody else shows up and steals your thunder.

How to beat the Night Rose Demon boss - Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

Source: Shacknews

The Night Rose Demon can be found in the largest building in the Demon's Dojo. When you walk in, the fight will start, so make sure you loot up first. You may have been harassed by her shade while you were exploring the area, but that is nothing compared to what you are about to deal with.

The fight begins with the Night Rose Demon shooting at you and using melee attacks if you get close enough. An SMG or Shotgun is good here, as she is quite sticky and usually tries to close the distance. When she winds up for a swipe with her melee attack, sidestep to the left, and you should be fine. If you find yourself taking a lot of damage, duck behind the ornamental screens and they will block some rounds while you heal or replenish your shields.

When she is knocked, the big Oni mask takes over. His eyes will start to glow red, and you need to shoot him there to damage him. He will laugh off shots to anywhere else, so aim for the eyes. An assault rifle is best for this, giving solid damage over distance. The main focus here will be staying aware of the area-of-effect fire attacks that he launches and dodging them, as well as the three floating fire skulls he sends flying at you.

Take out both eyes, and it's time for another phase against the Night Rose herself, but she is as easy to deal with as she was the first time. Just kite her, light her up with Shotgun and SMG fire, and make space with the ornate screens if you need to.

Beat her, and you can get her Oni Mask, which allows you to teleport, her Veiled Precision Mythic SMG, and her Medallion. Be sure to check out our Fortnite page for more helpful guides.