Incarnon weapon tier list - Warframe

The Incarnon weapons in Warframe contain some of the best options in the game, taking some early-game favorites and giving them a new lease on life, increasing their power and damage, and often adding interesting new effects and synergies. They can take a while to farm and require some investment, so in this article, we'll walk you through what really matters, what's just fun to play, and what isn't really a priority from this unique weapon set.

The best Incarnon weapons in Warframe



Below, you will see my current rankings for the Incarnon weapons. Now, it is important to keep in mind that some of these are quite reliant on specific builds or even being used in conjunction with certain Warframes. The Magistar is a great example, as it was considered a good stat-stick for Frames that need them, but with the release of Warframe: 1999 and the tank boss, it became even more valuable as it can essentially just one-hit each damage phase with the right build.

Ultimately, for all these things, you should experiment and figure out what you like yourself, but the below is a good enough guide to help you choose which ones you should grind for, depending on what is available this week.

Rank Weapon S-Tier Burston, Latron, Torid, Laetum, Lex, Okina, Ceramic Dagger, Felarx, Phenmor A-Tier Magistar, Braton, Boltor, Dual Toxocyst, Strun, Miter, Gorgon, Boar, Soma, Dual Ichor, Praedos, Sicarus, Angstrum, Innodem, Cestra, Furis, Nami Solo B-Tier Hate, Dread, Paris, Atomos, Vasto, Despair, Lato, Anku, Dera, Kunai, Bo C-Tier Bronco, Kunai, Skana, Zylok, Gammacor, Ack and Brunt, Onos, Furax, Sibear, Ruvox

And there you go. I will update this as often as it makes sense, such as when I or someone else discovers a new build or interaction that makes something very powerful or when changes occur based on updates and new releases.

It should also be noted that the above list is entirely subjective, based on my own preferred playstyle and the type of content I like to play in the game. The biggest example of this is the Dual Toxocyst. I consistently see people discussing this weapon as an S-Tier, but it just doesn't do it for me.

