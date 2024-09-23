What is the Incarnon weapon rotation this week in Warframe?
Incarnon weapons are some of the best of the best, but you need to know when you can get them in Warframe.
Incarnon weapons are some of the most potent weapons in Warframe. With the right build, they can bring older weapons back to life and help you shred the most challenging end-game content in the game. If you are unsure how to get these weapons, see the end section of this guide.
Which Incarnons are available this week?
We are in Week 6 of the rotation, so that means the following weapons are up for grabs. I feel as though Vasto, Nami Solo, and Burston are all viable, but I would likely go with Nami Solo, then Burston, and Vasto in order of priority.
- Ack & Brunt Incarnon Genesis
- Soma Incarnon Genesis (Soma and Soma Prime)
- Vasto Incarnon Genesis (Vasto and Vasto Prime)
- Nami Incarnon Genesis (Solo only; doesn’t work on Skyla)
- Burston Incarnon Genesis (Burston and Burston Prime)
All Incarnon Weapons per week
|Week
|Available Incarnon Genesis
|Week 1
|
|Week 2
|
|Week 3
|
|Week 4
|
|Week 5
|
|Week 6
|
|Week 7
|
How to get Incarnon Weapons
Incarnon Genesis, the items you need to create Incarnon weapons, can be earned from the Steel Path version of the Circuit in Duviri. You can load into this via the main Navigation screen as long as you have progress the story enough.
At the start of each week, you select a Rank 5 and Rank 10 reward from the Incarnon options, and can earn experience by finishing runs in the circuit. Once you hit the right rank, you receive the reward and can use resources to add the Incarnon Genesis to the weapon by visiting Calervo in the Zariman.
You will need a range of resources, usually things that can be collected around Duviri, but you will always need Pathos Clamps, that can only be earned by defeating the Orowyrm which is the final boss in the Duviri Experience.
Now, it should be noted that there are other Inarnon weapons that can be earned, but they do not form part of this rotation. You can earn the Felarx, Innodem, Laetum, Femur and Praedos from Calervo at the Zariman, and you can earn the Onos and Ruvox from the Santum Automatica on Deimos.
I shall update this article each week, so come back at the next reset to find the next Incarnon weapons you should be chasing. You can find more helpful guides on our Warframe page.
-
