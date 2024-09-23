What is the Incarnon weapon rotation this week in Warframe? Incarnon weapons are some of the best of the best, but you need to know when you can get them in Warframe.

Incarnon weapons are some of the most potent weapons in Warframe. With the right build, they can bring older weapons back to life and help you shred the most challenging end-game content in the game. If you are unsure how to get these weapons, see the end section of this guide.

Which Incarnons are available this week?



Source: Shacknews

We are in Week 6 of the rotation, so that means the following weapons are up for grabs. I feel as though Vasto, Nami Solo, and Burston are all viable, but I would likely go with Nami Solo, then Burston, and Vasto in order of priority.

Ack & Brunt Incarnon Genesis

Soma Incarnon Genesis (Soma and Soma Prime)

Vasto Incarnon Genesis (Vasto and Vasto Prime)

Nami Incarnon Genesis (Solo only; doesn’t work on Skyla)

Burston Incarnon Genesis (Burston and Burston Prime)

All Incarnon Weapons per week

Week Available Incarnon Genesis Week 1 Braton Incarnon Genesis (Braton, MK1-Braton, Braton Prime and Braton Vandal)

Lato Incarnon Genesis (Lato, Lato Prime, Lato Vandal)

Skana Incarnon Genesis (Skana, Skana Prime and Prisma Skana)

Paris Incarnon Genesis (Paris, MK1-Paris and Paris Prime)

Kunai Incarnon Genesis (Kunai, MK1-Kunai) Week 2 Boar Incarnon Genesis (Boar and Boar Prime)

Gammacor Incarnon Genesis (Gammacor, Synoid Gammacor)

Angstrum Incarnon Genesis (Angstrum, Prisma Angstrum)

Gorgon Incarnon Genesis (Gorgon, Gorgon Wraith and Prisma Gorgon)

Anku Incarnon Genesis Week 3 Bo Incarnon Genesis (Bo, MK1-Bo and Bo Prime)

Latron Incarnon Genesis (Latron, Latron Prime and Latron Wraith)

Furis Incarnon Genesis (Furis, MK1-Furis)

Furax Incarnon Genesis (Furax, MK1-Furax and Furax Wraith)

Strun Incarnon Genesis (Strun, MK1-Strun, Strun Prime and Strun Wraith) Week 4 Lex Incarnon Genesis (Lex and Lex Prime)

Magistar Incarnon Genesis (Magistar and Sancti Magistar)

Boltor Incarnon Genesis (Boltor, Boltor Prime and Telos Boltor)

Bronco Incarnon Genesis (Bronco and Bronco Prime)

Ceramic Dagger Incarnon Genesis Week 5 Torid Incarnon Genesis

Dual Toxocyst Incarnon Genesis

Dual Ichor Incarnon Genesis

Miter Incarnon Genesis

Atomos Incarnon Genesis Week 6 Ack & Brunt Incarnon Genesis

Soma Incarnon Genesis (Soma and Soma Prime)

Vasto Incarnon Genesis (Vasto and Vasto Prime)

Nami Incarnon Genesis (Solo only, doesn’t work on Skyla)

Burston Incarnon Genesis (Burston and Burston Prime) Week 7 Zylok Incarnon Genesis (Zylok and Zylok Prime)

Sibear Incarnon Genesis

Dread Incarnon Genesis

Despair Incarnon Genesis

Hate Incarnon Genesis

How to get Incarnon Weapons



Source: Shacknews

Incarnon Genesis, the items you need to create Incarnon weapons, can be earned from the Steel Path version of the Circuit in Duviri. You can load into this via the main Navigation screen as long as you have progress the story enough.

At the start of each week, you select a Rank 5 and Rank 10 reward from the Incarnon options, and can earn experience by finishing runs in the circuit. Once you hit the right rank, you receive the reward and can use resources to add the Incarnon Genesis to the weapon by visiting Calervo in the Zariman.

You will need a range of resources, usually things that can be collected around Duviri, but you will always need Pathos Clamps, that can only be earned by defeating the Orowyrm which is the final boss in the Duviri Experience.

Now, it should be noted that there are other Inarnon weapons that can be earned, but they do not form part of this rotation. You can earn the Felarx, Innodem, Laetum, Femur and Praedos from Calervo at the Zariman, and you can earn the Onos and Ruvox from the Santum Automatica on Deimos.

I shall update this article each week, so come back at the next reset to find the next Incarnon weapons you should be chasing. You can find more helpful guides on our Warframe page.