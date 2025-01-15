Taiwan Semi (TSM) Q4 2024 earnings results beat revenue and profit expectations The semiconductor company saw $26.88 billion USD in revenue in its last quarter for 2024.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) has reported its Q4 2024 earnings results which saw the company deliver high revenue and profits.

On January 16, 2025, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reported its further quarter earnings results which showed an increased to net income and diluted EPS of 57 percent while revenue for the quarter increased 38.8 percent.

The report goes on to state that, in US dollars, the revenue for the quarter was “$26.88 billion, which increased 37.0% year-over-year and increased 14.4% from the previous quarter.”

The interest in artificial intelligence has seemingly continued to bolster Taiwan Semiconductor as a world-leader in chip manufacturing. The report also broke down the various nanometer chips and the revenue percentage of each:

3-nanometer accounted for 26% of total wafer revenue

5-nanometer accounted for 34%

7-nanometer accounted for 14%.

The chip manufacturer has seen tremendous growth recently. Back in 2022, Bershire created a new $4 billion Taiwan Semiconductor position during Q3. At the time, TSM shares reached $82.49 per share, now, as of 1:26 a.m. ET January 16, 2025, the share price is at $206.80 at close.

As the world pushes forward with its development of artificial intelligence, and as the likes of NVIDIA breaks new ground, companies like Taiwan Semiconductor are interesting to watch.