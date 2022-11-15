Berkshire created a new $4 billion Taiwan Semi (TSM) position during Q3 The Warren Buffett conglomerate has made a massive investment in tech.

Warren Buffett’s Berskshire Hathaway is one of the biggest conglomerates in North America. The company is constantly investing in new business ventures, though it’s not often we see it dip its toe into the world of technology. However, Berkshire defied that trend with its latest investment. Berkshire Hathaway has announced that it made a $4 billion investment in Taiwan Semi (TSM) last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway announced this week that it created a $4 billion position in Taiwan Semi (TSM) during Q3, as reported by Reuters. The semiconductor manufacturer is one of the biggest in the business, working with companies like Apple, Nvidia, and several other tech giants.

Berkshire Hathaway’s investment meant great news for Taiwan Semi (TSM) stock. It shot up 5% in after-hours trading, reaching $82.49 per share. Shares sat at $72.80 prior to the news of Berkshire Hathaway’s investment, as we spotted on Yahoo Finance. Taiwan Semi (TSM) is now valued at $360 billion.

Taiwan Semi saw some rough times during the chip shortages that plagued the pandemic but has continued to rebound as things returned to normal. In its Q3 2022 earnings report, the company revealed that its profits grew 80% year-over-year. Last month, we learned that the company was considering an expansion to Japan amidst worsening tensions between Taiwan and China.

Berkshire Hathaway is always quite active when it comes to investments. In an interesting move, it was revealed that Berkshire Hathaway invested $1 billion into Activision (ATVI) prior to the Microsoft acquisition. As we continue to follow the biggest business moves in the tech and gaming industries, stick with us here on Shacknews.