Watch the EVO 2025 Announcement Show here Join us as we officially learn what games will be running the main stages and when at EVO 2025!

It’s that special day, once a year, when the organizers behind EVO show off all of the games that will be played at the year’s biggest fighting game tournament, as well as what dates it will take up. This is a year of expansion for EVO. New events are being added with EVO Paris supposedly coming this year. Even then the Las Vegas, United States event promises to be bigger than ever. On this day, we’re going to find out what’s coming with all things EVO in 2025. When and where can you catch it? Why, right here at Shacknews, of course.

Watch the EVO 2025 Announcement Show

The EVO 2025 Announcement Show will take place on January 14, 2025 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. It will be live on the official EVO YouTube, which can be found just below.

We expect to learn the official dates of EVO 2025, the mainstage games, and a few other details about what will be new and improved at the show. Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8 feel like locks, as does SNK’s upcoming Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Guilty Gear Strive looks long in the tooth, but it will also probably be there alongside Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes. We’ve seen some older fighting games make the cut as well, so it may very well be the case at EVO 2025.

As we watch to see what comes out of the EVO 2025 Announcement Show, stay tuned for the news and updates right here at Shacknews by following the EVO topic. We’ll shared details as they drop, right here at Shacknews.