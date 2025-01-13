How to get a New Year's kiss - Warframe Romance in Warframe can blossom into a little smooch when the clock strikes midnight on the last day of 1999.

After Warframe: 1999 introduced The Hex Syndicate, we all got the option to spend hours chatting with the six different members over instant messenger, buying them presents, and generally trying to get them to like us. If you play your cards right you can get yourself a ninja girlfriend or boyfriend, and maybe even a kiss on New Year's Eve.

Source: Digital Extremes

As long as you have had the conversation about dating each other and have your relationship level to the character at "loved," then you will be able to get your kiss after you log in once the calendar in Hollvania hits New Year's Even. You must first get your relationship level with them to "close," and you can do this by giving them gifts, completing missions for them on the bounty board, and talking to them in the instant messenger.

You will need to hit Rank 5 with the Hex Syndicate before you can get any character relationship to the "close" status, so make sure you do that first. Once it's done, and the character relationship is "close" (you can check this in their Profile on the instant messenger app on the console), talk to them about dating using the instant message. Then, you just need to keep doing missions for them, giving them gifts, and talking to them to unlock a secret status, "loved."

Once that is done, the character will move into the Backroom with you, and you will get that character's specific cutscene after the clock hits midnight on New Year's Eve. If you miss out the first time, you can choose not to reset your relationships with people after midnight hits. This will allow you to carry your progress forward, and you can continue to grow closer to the character you wish to smooch and hopefully get it done in time for the next reset.

