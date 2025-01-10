New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Variety Hours @ Shacknews: Monkey business is booming in 2025

It's a brand new year, but we're still working through Black Myth: Wukong on VHS.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

It’s 2025 and while a lot of new games are coming out, we’ve still got a little bit more to go in Black Myth: Wukong. Join me as we continue on our journey to track down all of Sun Wukong’s relics, defeat a Daoist that we were looking for last time, and much more!

This Black Myth: Wukong livestream is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on January 10, 2025 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. We haven’t had a VHS stream since the end of last year, and I’ve not played Wukong since then, so we’ll be doing a bit of warming up, I’m sure of it.

While you’re chilling out with me, take a moment to check out all the awesome stuff we’ve got going on here at Shacknews. We revealed all of our Year of the Games: 2024 Shacknews Awards winners and also updated Bubbletron with a soundboard feature! It’s exciting times, so make sure you stick around, follow us on our channels, and keep being the awesome people I know you to be.

Now, let’s get ready to take on Black Myth: Wukong in the first VHS stream of the year!

Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola