Variety Hours @ Shacknews: Monkey business is booming in 2025 It's a brand new year, but we're still working through Black Myth: Wukong on VHS.

It’s 2025 and while a lot of new games are coming out, we’ve still got a little bit more to go in Black Myth: Wukong. Join me as we continue on our journey to track down all of Sun Wukong’s relics, defeat a Daoist that we were looking for last time, and much more!

This Black Myth: Wukong livestream is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on January 10, 2025 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. We haven’t had a VHS stream since the end of last year, and I’ve not played Wukong since then, so we’ll be doing a bit of warming up, I’m sure of it.

Now, let’s get ready to take on Black Myth: Wukong in the first VHS stream of the year!