Shacknews Direct: Introducing the Bubbletron Soundboard Update

The biggest update in the history of Bubbletron is out now!
Asif Khan
2

It's been a year since we launched Bubbletron. Today, we are announcing the largest update in the game's history. Please take a look at the Shacknews Direct video presentation here.

Try out the new soundboard and other quality of life updates now at bubbletron.com.

Bubbletron is free to play, and it requires no app downloads or account sign ups. Today's big update will go live sometime this evening. Have any suggestions for the game? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty thread below or in our Shacknews Community Discord.

Thanks to everyone who played Bubbletron in 2024. Happy New Year, Shacknews. We will see you in 2025!

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

