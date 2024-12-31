Shacknews Direct: Introducing the Bubbletron Soundboard Update

It's been a year since we launched Bubbletron. Today, we are announcing the largest update in the game's history. Please take a look at the Shacknews Direct video presentation here.

Try out the new soundboard and other quality of life updates now at bubbletron.com.

Bubbletron is free to play, and it requires no app downloads or account sign ups. Today's big update will go live sometime this evening. Have any suggestions for the game? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty thread below or in our Shacknews Community Discord.

Thanks to everyone who played Bubbletron in 2024. Happy New Year, Shacknews. We will see you in 2025!