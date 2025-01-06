How to get Corrupted Holokeys - Warframe If you want to add every Tenet weapon in the game to your collection, then you will need to farm Corrupted Holokeys.

While the Sisters of Parvos are the source of most of the Tenet weapons in Warframe, there are some that can only be purchased with Corrupted Holokeys from Ergo Glast. To get your hands on these, you will need to dive into Railjack missions and take on the various space fleets of the Grineer, the Corpus, and even fierce Sentient enemies.

How to get Corrupted Holokeys - Warframe

Source: Shacknews

To get Corrupted Holokeys, you will need to complete Void Storm missions in Railjack or defeat Sisters of Parvos. Void Storms play out just like normal Void Fissures but will take place in Railjack missions instead of standard ones. You will need to have access to a Railjack to do either of them, so there is little point in worrying about farming until you have finished the process of getting your Railjack. It is also possible to buy a fully finished Railjack, with some crew, from the in-game market for 175 Platinum.

Source: Shacknews

To start Void Storm missions, go to your Navigation screen and click the large Railjack button in the top right. This will change your map to the Proxima maps, where you can pick your Railjack missions. Now, click the Void Storm button, also in the top right. This will replace the Void Fissure button from the standard maps. Select the Void Storm mission you wish to run, and then load in and complete the objectives.

I personally feel that Skirmish missions are the way to go, as they can be completed very quickly, especially in a group of four. It's best to not pick an endless mission type like Survival, as you just need to extract as you only get the chance at Corrupted Holokeys at the end of the mission, not the end of a drop rotation.

When the mission is over, you will have a roughly 35% chance to get some Corrupted Holokeys to drop. Exactly how many will drop will depend on the difficulty of the mission that you are running. Below, you can find the potential rewards from the missions in order of difficulty.

Earth Proxima - 3 Corrupted Holokeys

Venus Proxima - 3 Corrupted Holokeys

Neptune Proxima - 4 Corrupted Holokeys

Saturn Proxima - 5 Corrupted Holokeys

Pluto Proxima - 6 Corrupted Holokeys

Veil Proxima - 10 Corrupted Holokeys

This is by far the best way to get Corrupted Holokeys, and by the time you have unlocked Veil Proxima, you can farm them up very quickly as you will get ten of them as rewards, and you will need 40 of them to purchase any of the Tenet weapons from Ergo Glast.

For the Sister of Parvos, you will get a Corrupted Holokey for each successful kill of a Sister. This means if you load up into a Final Confrontation mission against them with three other players and kill all four sisters, you will get four more Corrupted Holokeys as guaranteed drops. Because the full Sister of Parvos process is so long, this is not really a valid way to quickly farm them.

Where to find Ergo Glast

Source: Shacknews

Ergo Glast can be found in any of the Relays in the Perrin Sequence Syndicate room. Talking to him and selecting "Browse Merchandise" will bring up the list of Tenet weapons. These can be purchased at a cost of 40 Corrupted Holokeys each and will offer a bonus element at a random percentage level that rotates every four days.

The weapons Ergo Glast sells are as follows:

Tenet Grigori

Tenet Livia

Tenet Exec

Tenet Agendus

Tenet Ferrox

It is also possible to purchase multiple copies of the weapons and use Valence Fusion to upgrade them by fusing them together for increased stats. To find the Perrin Sequence room, go to any Relay and follow the first concourse around on the left. It is the central room, marked by an inverted triangle on the door.

If you found this guide helpful, be sure to check out our Warframe page for more useful guides.