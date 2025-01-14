Legacyte Harvest mission guide - Warframe This new endless mission type presents an interesting farming opportunity for players.

The Legacyte Harvest is a new mission type that was added to Warframe with the Warframe: 1999 update. This is an endless mission that allows you to track down and destroy Legacytes, powerful Techrot enemies. The missions take place in the warren of halls and destroyed shops beneath the streets of Hollvania.

Legacyte Harvest mission guide

The Legacyte Harvest missions involve helping Kalymos to track down the Legacyte, getting to its location in a timely fashion, and then killing and absorbing it, similar to a capture. After that is done, Kalymos can once again be reactivated to find a new Legactye. Each time a Legacyte is captured, that is the end of a rotation, and rewards are granted.

The first step is to interact with Kalymos, who will be waiting for you at the entrance to the underground section. Doing so will turn them from their Kavat form into a small ball of energy that leaves an easy-to-follow trail behind them. They will travel to a new location and then return to their Kavat form again, so follow them there and prepare to defend them.

Techrot enemies will begin to spawn, and they are vulnerable to both Magnetic and Gas damage, but take less damage from Cold. You will need to defend Kalymos for 100 seconds while a chevron above their head fills up. Enemies can drop an item called Pheroglands on death, which will reduce the timer. In my experience, five of these are enough to get the job done, dramatically reducing the time you need to wait. If you get lucky with the drops, this section can be over in as little as 25-30 seconds.

After that, the Legacyte spawns and is marked by a red waypoint on the screen. Make your way to its location, and you will need to kill it. At half health, it will attempt to escape using an Umbilix, which looks exactly like the Esophage that you use to get around on Deimos. This can be destroyed to prevent its escape. If it does manage to get out successfully, the mission failure parameter is met, and you will be forced to extract.

The Legacytes will have a range of abilities, gaining one each time a new Legacyte spawns as that particular strain of the Techrot evolves. They all begin with the Snow Globe ability, along with other potential abilities like Aquablades, Blood Altar, or Molt. I have found the best way to deal with Legacytes is from a distance. I would strongly suggest a variant of my Laetum build for these; just swap out Pistol Pestilence for Frostbite to switch the damage type from Corrosive to Magnetic.

Tips for Legacyte Harvest

When Techrot enemies get too close to Kalymos, it will shut down their ability to search for the Legacyte. That said, when you first start the process, you should let some build-up, then nuke with a good area of effect weapon or ability. This will drop Pheroglands close to Kalymos, cutting down on travel time and making this section even shorter. The Pheroglands also do not pop on your loot radar, so you will need to look around for them.

I have noticed that people simply do not pick up and use the Pheroglands, and this is a huge mistake. These are what turn the effectiveness of this mission type for farming all the way up to ten, so make sure you are doing it. A cache with an Arcane should spawn in each mission, so make sure you grab that as well, as it will provide yet another valuable item on each run.

If you found this guide helpful, be sure to check out our Warframe page for more useful guides.