The best Endo farms in Warframe (2025) Endo is one of those things that you need pretty much all the time in Warframe; here is how to never run out of it.

Endo in Warframe is used to upgrade the never-ending rotation of mods that you will need if you want to take advantage of the potential power of your Warframes, weapons, and companions. It can be one of the things that you need to farm the most in the game, and knowing where to get it quickly and efficiently is key.

The best Endo farm in Warframe



Source: Digital Extremes

There are a multitude of ways to get Endo, some of which will be easily accessible to newer players and some of which might require you to put more time in.

Dissolving duplicate mods earned through gameplay is a great way to make some Endo. Check your Mods menu, and you might find hundreds of duplicates of mods you will never need, and you can dissolve them into Endo. Make sure you are not burning up anything with good trade value, however.

Ayatan Treasures can be found in many missions, and these can be slotted with Ayatan Stars and sold to Maroo at her Mars Bazaar for Endo. Maroo will also have one mission each week that leads to a guaranteed sculpture upon successful completion.

Many Bounties on the Plains of Eidolon, Fortuna, Cambion Drift, or Hollvania can drop Endo as a reward.

The daily Sortie has a potential 4000 Endo reward and can drop an Ayatan Sculpture that is worth 3450 Endo when filled and sold. It can also drop a Legendary Core that can max rank any mod instantly. Should you be lucky enough to get one, save it for Primed Mods.

Arbitration missions can drop great Endo rewards if you are willing to grind them out for a while and are tough enough to survive them.

If you have friends or Clan members, then running the Rathumm Arena on Sednas is a good way to get Endo. With practice, you can get high yields, but a lot of organization is involved in getting fast clears for it to work.

Currently, my two favorite methods to really farm Endo fast are Railjack and the new Legacyte Harvest mission. I feel like these missions are being slept on a bit because you can finish them so fast, and the Rotation rewards will stack up quickly. Mostly, my consistent philosophy is that a little bit of farming done often goes a long way and means you'll nearly always have resources when you need them, so don't neglect farming anything for too long.

If you found this guide helpful, be sure to check out our Warframe page for more useful guides.