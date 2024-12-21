How to get the Reconifex - Warframe This heavy assault rifle will level the playing field. Literally.

The Reconifex is Cyte-09's signature assault rifle. Introduced in Warframe: 1999, it's an alternative to his exalted sniper that you really should explore, as this thing can put the work in. One of the main reasons to explore this weapon is that a well-timed reload will imbue the mag with Heat, adding easy armor strip to the weapon while also dramatically speeding up the reload.

Source: Digital Extremes

You can get the main blueprint for the Reconifex by completing bounties from the Bounty Board in the Hollvania Mall. You can then get the component blueprints for the Barrel, Stock, and Receiver from the Legacyte Harvest and Hell-Scrub missions in Hollvania.

The reward rotations are as follows:

Legacyte Harvest - all blueprints can drop in Rotations A and B, so across the first three of every four rotations. (Mission type follows the AABC rotation pattern.)

- all blueprints can drop in Rotations A and B, so across the first three of every four rotations. (Mission type follows the AABC rotation pattern.) Hell-Scrub - The drops change depending on whether the Hell-Scrubber is above or below ground. Above ground - drops the Barrel and Stock blueprint on the A rotation and the Receiver blueprint on B. This then inverts below ground. Once again, rotations are AABC.

You can also visit Amir in the Mall and trade Hex Standing for the blueprints once you hit Rank 4 with the Hex Syndicate.

With high-capacity magazines, high critic chance, and a high crit multiplier, you want to build this for as much critical chance and critical damage as possible. The long reload is punishing if you miss the reload timer, so focus on that until it becomes second nature. Running this weapon with Warframes and builds that specialize in running up high health damage is definitely the way to unlock its full power.

